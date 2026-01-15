Springfield-Branson National Airport Passenger Traffic Reaches Record 1.55 Million in 2025

Passenger traffic at Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) reached a new record in 2025, marking the airport’s third straight year of all-time highs.

Airport officials reported that 1.55 million passengers traveled through SGF in 2025, a 9% increase over the previous year. Passenger totals are now more than 70% higher than in 2015, when the airport began its recent growth trajectory.

“The Springfield airport continues to see year-over-year growth that outpaces the aviation industry,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation at SGF. “Reaching 1.5 million annual passengers is a major milestone, and we’re grateful to the community for choosing to fly Springfield.”

Several factors contributed to the increase, including continued economic strength in the Springfield region and overall population growth, according to airport officials.

Other operational metrics also showed gains in 2025. Airline seat capacity increased 11.2% compared to 2024, reflecting rising passenger demand. Aircraft departing SGF averaged an 87.1% load factor across 11,495 scheduled flights, an 8% increase in departures year over year. Fuel throughput also climbed, with 11.89 million gallons of aviation fuel loaded onto aircraft, nearly 13% more than in 2024.

Airport officials expect passenger growth to continue in 2026 alongside ongoing capital improvements. Projects underway include a nearly $10 million terminal apron expansion scheduled for completion in the spring, a flooring renovation set to conclude this summer, and new passenger amenities such as an automated exit lane and electric vehicle charging stations.

Springfield-Branson National Airport serves as the primary commercial airport for southwest Missouri, offering nonstop service to 14 destinations on four airlines.