SLO County Airport Brings 940 kW Solar Energy System Online After Receiving Final Approval

SLO County Airport has received permission to operate a new 940-kilowatt solar energy system, allowing the airport to begin powering a significant portion of its daily operations with on-site renewable energy.

The solar installation is now fully operational and represents a key step in the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports’ long-term sustainability and resilience strategy. Airport officials said the system will reduce reliance on traditional energy sources while supporting regional climate goals.

The project is expected to offset a substantial share of the airport’s electricity consumption, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions and long-term operating cost efficiencies.

“This project reflects our shared responsibility to protect the Central Coast for future generations,” said District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who said the system demonstrates how public infrastructure can reduce emissions while improving resilience.

Courtney Johnson, director of airports, said the project reflects a broader commitment to integrating sustainability into airport planning and operations.

“Achieving permission to operate for this system is more than flipping a switch,” Johnson said. “It represents our commitment to building a forward-looking airport that serves our community while caring for the environment.”

Airport officials said SLO County Airport will continue to focus on delivering safe and reliable service while making investments that strengthen environmental performance and long-term resilience as air travel demand evolves.