Propeller Airports adds former Southwest Airlines President Mike Van de Ven to board

Propeller Airports has appointed Mike Van de Ven, former president and chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines, to its board of directors.

Van de Ven brings more than 30 years of airline leadership experience, having played a central role in Southwest’s growth into the largest U.S. domestic carrier by passenger volume. During his tenure, he oversaw a wide range of operational and strategic functions, including fleet planning, labor relations, safety management systems, regulatory engagement, airport and hangar development, and daily airline operations.

He also held senior leadership responsibilities during major industry milestones, including Southwest’s international expansion and operational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van de Ven currently serves as an executive advisor to Southwest Airlines, where his work is focused on advanced aircraft mobility and next-generation propulsion technologies.

In addition to his airline background, Van de Ven brings public company governance experience. He has served on Comerica Bank’s board of directors since 2016 and chairs its governance, compensation and nominating committee. In 2025, he joined the board of Keurig Dr Pepper, where he serves as chair of the audit and finance committee.

“Mike’s operational experience and understanding of complex transportation systems will add important perspective to our board,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports.

Based in Everett, Washington, Propeller Airports works with local communities and government entities to invest in, develop and manage general aviation and commercial service airports across the United States.