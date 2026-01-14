Port of Seattle Names Ryan Calkins Commission President for 2026

The Port of Seattle Commission has named Commissioner Ryan Calkins as its president for 2026, with leadership changes taking effect following the Commission’s Jan. 13 meeting.

Calkins succeeds Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa, who served as Commission president in 2025. Commissioner Fred Felleman was selected as vice president, and Commissioner Sam Cho will serve as secretary.

In assuming the role, Calkins said 2026 will be a pivotal year for the region, marked by major international events and continued investment in sustainable transportation and economic development.

“2026 is a critical year for our region as we prepare to host global events and continue building a more sustainable economy,” Calkins said. “The Port plays a central role in advancing clean energy, modern transportation systems and workforce development that supports long-term regional growth.”

The leadership transition comes as the Port enters 2026 with momentum from several initiatives advanced in 2025, including decarbonization efforts, expansion of shore power infrastructure and progress on the Maritime Innovation Center at Fishermen’s Terminal.

The Port is also continuing work tied to long-term planning for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, alongside broader efforts to prepare regional transportation systems and maritime facilities for increased demand associated with global events scheduled for 2026.

Port officials said these initiatives align with the agency’s long-term strategy to support regional growth while reducing emissions, restoring habitat and expanding access to family-wage jobs across maritime and aviation sectors.

Additional details on the Port’s priorities for 2026 are expected to be shared during the State of the Port event scheduled for March 12.