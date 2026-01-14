Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sets Passenger Record in 2025

Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed 4.9 million passengers in 2025, surpassing its previous annual record and marking the airport’s busiest year since 2008.

Airport officials said the milestone reflects sustained regional growth, expanded airline service and continued investment in infrastructure supporting long-term demand and operational resilience.

“This record represents years of planning, partnership and persistence,” said Daren Griffin, president and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, who is scheduled to depart the organization in early 2026. “Our team never lost sight of serving our community, even during some of our most challenging moments.”

Passenger growth was supported by a 3% year-over-year increase in available airline flights, adding more than 85,000 roundtrip seats in 2025. August marked the airport’s busiest month in 20 years, and multiple airlines expanded or introduced nonstop service during the year. The airport projects a further 4% increase in available seats during the summer 2026 travel season.

Progress on major capital projects also contributed to the airport’s momentum. In 2025, the airport reached several construction milestones tied to its multi-year capital improvement program, including groundbreakings for a central utility plant, a new police and airport authority headquarters, and a ground transportation center. Construction is scheduled to accelerate in 2026 with the start of two new concourses designed to expand gate capacity and support future air service growth.

Beyond Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the airport authority also launched a long-range master planning effort at Reno-Stead Airport in 2025, evaluating future aviation demand and identifying opportunities to support aviation, aerospace and business development across the region.

The airport also advanced initiatives aimed at enhancing the passenger experience, including preparations for a new concessions program that will introduce updated food, beverage and retail offerings. Requests for proposals are expected to be released in 2026 to align with concourse modernization efforts.

Looking ahead to 2026, airport leadership said priorities will include advancing major construction projects, securing additional air service and continuing to meet long-term regional demand.

“For me, this year is also a moment of gratitude,” Griffin said. “I’m incredibly proud of what this team has built together and confident the airport is on the right track for the future.”