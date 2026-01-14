New York Stewart International Airport Adds Nonstop Service to Raleigh-Durham on Breeze Airways

he Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that Breeze Airways will launch new nonstop service between New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) beginning May 6, 2026.

The twice-weekly, year-round service will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, strengthening air service options for the Hudson Valley and providing passengers with expanded connectivity to North Carolina and beyond. Tickets are available through Breeze Airways.

Raleigh-Durham serves as a growing hub for Breeze Airways, offering onward connections to more than 30 destinations nationwide. Breeze’s BreezeThru service will also allow select passengers traveling from SWF to remain on the aircraft at RDU for continuing service to Tampa International Airport without reboarding or rechecking baggage.

“This new service strengthens New York Stewart’s role as a convenient and competitive regional airport, while improving access to a fast-growing market,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “It also expands travel options for residents and businesses across the Hudson Valley.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said the route reflects a targeted approach to air service development. “The Raleigh-Durham service adds a strategically important connection and enhances New York Stewart’s overall network, giving travelers more efficient options while supporting regional economic activity.”

Flights from RDU are scheduled to arrive at SWF at 11:25 a.m., with departures from SWF scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

The Raleigh-Durham region continues to experience strong population and economic growth, with established ties to the greater New York region across sectors including healthcare, technology, finance and life sciences.

The new route builds on Breeze Airways’ expanding presence at New York Stewart, where the airline currently offers year-round service to Charleston, S.C., and Orlando, Fla., along with seasonal routes to additional destinations. Allegiant Air also provides year-round service from SWF to multiple Florida markets and Myrtle Beach, S.C.