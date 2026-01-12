Silk Way West Airlines Adds Second Weekly Cargo Flight at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport

Houston Airports announced that Silk Way West Airlines has expanded its cargo operations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) with the addition of a second weekly international freighter flight, reflecting continued demand and strong performance in the Houston market.

Beginning January 10, 2026, the carrier is operating a second weekly Boeing 747-8F nonstop cargo flight between Houston and Baku, Azerbaijan. The added frequency builds on Silk Way West Airlines’ existing once-weekly service at IAH and further enhances the airport’s long-haul cargo connectivity.

“This expanded service is a direct result of Houston’s strength as a global cargo hub and the reliability of operations at Bush Airport,” said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “As global trade demands evolve, Houston is well positioned to support additional capacity and nonstop connections that move critical goods efficiently and safely.”

The expanded service supports the transport of high-demand commodities, including energy-sector equipment, medical supplies, high-tech hardware, perishables, and industrial goods. The nonstop link also reinforces long-standing economic and cultural ties between Houston and Azerbaijan, including the Houston–Baku Sister City relationship established in 1976.

Silk Way West Airlines launched service at IAH in spring 2023 as a new entrant carrier, initially operating a once-weekly freighter flight to Baku with intermediate stops in Chicago and later Frankfurt-Hahn. The newly added frequency now operates nonstop between Houston and Baku, improving transit times and operational efficiency for shippers.

“Adding a second frequency at Houston signals the growing demand we are seeing in the U.S. energy and industrial hub,” said Fadi Nahas, Vice President–Americas for Silk Way West Airlines. “More frequencies provide greater flexibility and reliability for our customers, and this expansion underscores our commitment to strengthening global trade connections.”

Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of cargo flights each month using a fleet of Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Founded in 2012 in Baku, the carrier serves key cargo markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas and has announced plans to expand its fleet with Boeing 777-300F, Airbus A350F, and Boeing 777-8F aircraft later this decade.

The service expansion comes as air cargo activity at IAH continues to grow. Air cargo generates an estimated $13.8 billion annually for the Houston region, and Houston Airports is on track to move approximately 565,000 metric tons of cargo in 2025—representing more than $23 billion in international trade value.