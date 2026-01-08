EL AL Announces Largest-Ever North America Summer Schedule

EL AL Israel Airlines has announced its largest-ever summer schedule in North America, planning to operate up to 55 weekly flights from the United States as part of a broader global expansion that will total approximately 900 weekly flights from more than 50 gateways worldwide.

The expanded schedule reflects sustained demand across EL AL’s core markets and marks the first time the airline has reached 55 weekly frequencies from North America, reinforcing the U.S. market as a central pillar of its growth strategy.

As part of the expansion, EL AL will add three additional weekly flights from the New York metropolitan area, split between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. During peak travel periods, the airline will operate up to seven daily flights from the New York area. Service from Miami International Airport will also increase by one weekly frequency.

Global Network Expansion

Growth will extend beyond North America, with expanded service planned across Europe and Asia.

In Asia, EL AL will add two weekly flights to Bangkok, increasing total service to Thailand — including Bangkok and Phuket — to 16 weekly flights. The airline’s Tokyo route, which transitioned to year-round service in early 2024, will increase to up to five weekly flights during peak season and will be operated using EL AL’s largest Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Europe will see notable growth led by Italy. Rome and Milan will each increase to 17 weekly flights, while Venice will be served five times weekly. EL AL’s leisure subsidiary Sundor will also launch a new route to Naples, operating three weekly flights.

Additional European enhancements include expanded capacity to Amsterdam, with all morning departures operated by widebody aircraft; increased service to Portugal with six weekly flights from Lisbon and two from Porto; higher frequencies to Budapest with 14 weekly flights; and up to 11 weekly flights to Munich. Service to Paris and London will remain strong at 27 and 22 weekly flights, respectively.

“The new summer schedule is a clear expression of our strategic plan, focused on strengthening and expanding core gateways while continuously evaluating new growth opportunities,” said Shlomi Zafrany, EL AL’s vice president for commercial and industry affairs. “We are responding directly to traveler demand in the U.S., Europe, and the Far East, and further development of our route network remains a top priority.”

The expanded summer schedule is set to begin in the coming months, with peak operations expected during the height of the travel season.