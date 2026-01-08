Casper/Natrona County International Airport Records 10-Year High in Annual Enplanements

Casper/Natrona County International Airport (C/NCIA) reported 103,763 total enplanements in 2025, marking the airport’s highest annual passenger total since 2015 and signaling continued recovery and growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

After experiencing a significant downturn in 2020, passenger activity at C/NCIA has increased steadily in recent years, reflecting renewed demand for air service in the Casper region.

“Surpassing 100,000 enplanements is an important milestone for our airport,” said Glenn Januska, Airport Director. “We’re grateful to everyone who chooses to fly through Casper, and we remain focused on providing reliable service for our community.”

Airport leadership noted that sustained passenger growth strengthens the airport’s position when pursuing expanded air service options.

“As we evaluate opportunities for additional destinations or potential airline partners, having a consistent record of passenger demand is critical,” Januska said. “These numbers demonstrate that our community continues to support the air service we offer today.”

C/NCIA officials view the 2025 enplanement totals as a positive indicator for future route development discussions and long-term planning efforts.