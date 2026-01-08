Dallas Love Field Appoints Jordan Biegler as Deputy Director of Operations

Dallas Love Field (DAL) has appointed Jordan Biegler as Deputy Director of Operations for the City of Dallas Department of Aviation, strengthening the airport’s executive leadership team as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

Biegler brings more than 15 years of aviation experience spanning airport operations, safety, security, and emergency management. Prior to joining DAL, he served as Assistant General Manager of Operations and Regulatory Compliance at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where he helped oversee safe, secure, and efficient aircraft and passenger operations at the world’s busiest airport.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that certainly applies to the opportunity at Dallas Love Field,” Biegler said. “The airport is positioned for meaningful growth and innovation, and I’m excited to collaborate with the team as we plan for the future.”

In the newly created role, Biegler oversees Airport Operations, Security, Safety, and Emergency Management, with responsibility for all public safety functions and emergency preparedness across the airport.

His career includes leadership roles at Tampa International Airport, Pensacola International Airport, and Denver International Airport, providing him with experience across a wide range of operational environments — from frontline operations to senior executive management.

“We’re extremely fortunate to welcome Jordan to Dallas Love Field,” said Patrick Carreno, Director of Aviation. “His deep understanding of airport operations and his forward-looking approach will be critical as we advance the Love Field Expansion Airport Program.”

Biegler holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Florida, a master’s degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Science and Administration from Western Michigan University. He also holds multiple professional credentials, including Accredited Airport Executive (AAE), Certified Emergency Manager (CEM), and Facility Management Professional (FMP).