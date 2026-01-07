Port of Seattle Appoints Wendy Reiter as SEA Airport Managing Director

Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck today announced the appointment of Wendy Reiter as Managing Director of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), effective January 7, 2026.

Reiter, a veteran aviation leader with more than 35 years of experience, currently oversees Security, Fire, and Emergency Preparedness at SEA and has spent two decades in senior leadership roles at the airport. Her career spans airport and airline operations in both the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest, as well as long-standing collaboration with key federal aviation agencies.

“Wendy brings a rare combination of operational expertise, institutional knowledge, and deep commitment to our workforce, partners, and surrounding communities,” Metruck said. “She will lead SEA through the completion of the Upgrade SEA program in advance of the FIFA World Cup, while also launching the next phase of our airport master plan to meet long-term regional demand.”

As Managing Director, Reiter will oversee a division of approximately 1,200 employees and guide SEA as it transitions from near-term facility upgrades to a broader, long-range development strategy. SEA is currently the 11th busiest airport in North America by passenger volume and one of the region’s most globally connected airports.

In its 2026 budget, the Port Commission authorized a $3.75 billion Aviation Division capital plan for 2026–2030, with $847 million in spending anticipated in 2026 alone. Delivering that program will require close coordination across airlines, tenants, government agencies, and the surrounding community as passenger volumes continue to rebound to pre-pandemic highs.

“The SEA community — our employees, partners, and neighbors — has been my top priority for more than 20 years,” Reiter said. “We have a responsibility to meet the region’s aviation demand through excellent service, sustainable growth, and equitable opportunity. I’m honored to lead an organization that is ready to meet those challenges.”

SEA is the Port of Seattle’s largest business line, supporting hundreds of private employers and up to 24,000 on-airport jobs. In 2023, airport activity supported nearly 175,000 regional jobs, generating $10.5 billion in wages and benefits and $33.3 billion in total business output.

In addition to overseeing airport operations and capital delivery, the SEA Managing Director plays a key external leadership role, representing the Port in community engagement efforts, including serving as chair of the SEA Stakeholder Advisory Round Table (START) and as a representative to the Highline Forum.