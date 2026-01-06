Keylime Bistro opens at Southwest Florida International Airport

Paradies Lagardère has opened Keylime Bistro at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), bringing one of the region’s most recognizable island restaurants into the terminal and expanding the airport’s lineup of locally inspired dining options.

The new restaurant delivers the relaxed, tropical atmosphere Keylime Bistro has been known for in Southwest Florida for more than two decades, offering travelers an authentic taste of the region before departure. The airport location reflects the brand’s signature island style while providing a full-service dining experience designed for today’s travelers.

Keylime Bistro has long been a staple of the local dining scene, earning acclaim for its vibrant setting, live music, and commitment to community involvement. Its arrival at RSW follows the reopening of the original Captiva Island location after nearly three years of closure caused by Hurricane Ian and subsequent storms, underscoring the resilience of both the restaurant and the region it represents.

“Keylime Bistro represents the heart, flavor and perseverance of Southwest Florida,” said Leigh Allan, senior vice president of dining for Paradies Lagardère. “Bringing this iconic local brand into the airport allows travelers to experience that spirit as part of their journey through RSW.”

The menu features beach-inspired cuisine and tropical cocktails, including signature dishes such as the Crab Cake Benedict with key lime hollandaise and the Captiva Coast Grilled Salmon topped with fresh pineapple salsa. Guests can also enjoy classic island cocktails and the restaurant’s award-winning Key lime pie, offering a memorable sendoff—or welcome—connected to Southwest Florida’s coastal culture.

The opening further supports RSW’s strategy of highlighting regional brands that reflect the character of the surrounding community. By incorporating well-known local favorites into the terminal, the airport continues to enhance the passenger experience while reinforcing a strong sense of place.