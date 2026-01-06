Hawaiian Airlines Unveils $600M Investment Plan to Modernize Airport Facilities Across Hawai‘i

Hawaiian Airlines, part of Alaska Airlines, has unveiled a more than $600 million, five-year investment plan aimed at modernizing airport infrastructure and improving the passenger experience across Hawai‘i, with major projects planned at the state’s primary commercial airports.

Branded the Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan, the initiative focuses heavily on airport terminal improvements, including renovated lobbies, gates, and amenities at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Līhu‘e Airport, Kahului Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, and Hilo International Airport.

Beginning this year and continuing through 2029, Hawaiian Airlines plans to reconfigure and refresh passenger-facing spaces to improve circulation, seating comfort, and access to power and amenities. At its Honolulu hub, the airline will also develop a 10,600-square-foot premium lounge at the entrance to Terminal 1’s Mauka Concourse, designed to set a new benchmark for preflight comfort in the islands.

The airport-focused investments are intended to support growing demand for interisland, mainland, and international travel while reinforcing the airline’s role as Hawai‘i’s primary home-based carrier. Hawaiian executives emphasized that the upgrades will also provide improved work environments and operational tools for frontline airport employees.

In parallel with terminal improvements, the airline is investing in new passenger-facing technology, including an updated mobile app and website to streamline booking, trip management, and self-service options. These tools are expected to deliver the most seamless experience once Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines fully align their passenger service systems later this year.

From an infrastructure perspective, Hawaiian Airlines said the airport renovations are designed to align with broader sustainability and community goals, supporting efficient passenger flow, reduced congestion, and facilities that better reflect local culture and sense of place.

State leaders welcomed the announcement, citing the importance of modern airport facilities to Hawai‘i’s economy and global competitiveness as an air-connected destination.

The Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan represents one of the largest single, airline-led airport investment commitments in the state in recent years and forms part of Alaska Air Group’s long-term strategy to strengthen its core hubs and regional gateways while enhancing the end-to-end travel experience.