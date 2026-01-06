Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport posts second-best year on record in 2025

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) closed out 2025 with its second-best year in the airport’s history, driven by strong passenger growth, increased aviation activity, and the opening of a new commercial airline terminal.

RKS served 52,495 passengers in 2025, an increase of 21.8% compared to 2024, marking the airport’s highest passenger total since 2012. The performance reflects steady gains in commercial air service demand and the airport’s expanding role as a regional transportation hub for Southwest Wyoming.

Beyond passenger traffic, the airport reported increases in aircraft landed weight, jet fuel sales, transient hangar utilization, and time-sensitive cargo, signaling broader growth across both commercial and general aviation operations. In total, the airport recorded 10,402 aircraft operations during the year.

A major milestone in 2025 was the opening of RKS’s $43.8 million commercial airline terminal, a project designed to modernize the passenger experience while supporting long-term capacity needs. The terminal was completed with $1.275 million in local contributions, leveraging federal and state funding to deliver a new gateway for the region.

Airport leadership emphasized the broader value of commercial air service beyond passenger totals, citing the airport’s role in supporting medical travel, workforce mobility, and regional business access. Commercial air service at RKS contributes more than $38.6 million annually to the local economy, with statewide aviation impacts exceeding $2.6 billion.

Located seven miles east of Rock Springs, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport supports both commercial and general aviation activity, sustaining more than 336 jobs and generating approximately $59.3 million in annual economic activity. Airport officials say the combination of infrastructure investment and rising demand positions RKS for continued growth in the years ahead.