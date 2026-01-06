Naples Airport Authority Approves Phase II of North Road Terminal Renovation

The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) Board of Commissioners voted 4–0 to move forward with Phase II of renovation work at the North Road Terminal, awarding construction and design administration contracts during its Dec. 18 meeting.

Phase II represents the next step in a multi-phase effort to modernize the terminal, which was originally constructed in 1983 and serves a mix of charter, private aviation, and rental car operations. The board approved a total project cost not to exceed $4.41 million, awarding construction contracts to Curran Young Construction and Garland. A separate contract for construction administration and design services was approved for Schenkel Schultz, with a value not to exceed $136,080.

Interior improvements planned under Phase II include renovations to the terminal lobby and waiting areas, updated car rental spaces, enhancements to the grab-and-go café, and new interior finishes and furnishings. The scope also includes upgrades to air conditioning systems and roof repairs, aimed at improving operational reliability and long-term facility performance.

Phase I of the North Road Terminal project was recently completed and focused on exterior improvements, including hardening the building envelope to better withstand future storms, updated canopies, site work, and landscaping. Together, the two phases represent the first major capital improvements to the terminal in more than four decades.

The North Road Terminal currently serves scheduled public charter operator JSX, NetJets private jet services, and several rental car companies. Phase II construction is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Project funding is derived entirely from airport-generated revenue. Naples Airport Authority receives no local tax support and operates as a self-sustaining entity funded primarily through fuel sales, hangar rentals, and other airport services.

In addition to approving the Phase II project, the Dec. 18 board meeting marked the first appearance of newly appointed board member Michelle Arnold, who will serve a four-year term. The meeting also included the swearing-in of Ralph Alberto, who was appointed to serve a four-year term on the board.