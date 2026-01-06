PHX Spearheading Integration of Advanced Air Mobility Phoenix Sky Harbor Completes Study and Releases Framework

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has completed a yearlong study examining how advanced air mobility (AAM) could be safely and effectively integrated into the City of Phoenix’s airport system, positioning the region to lead the next generation of aviation innovation.

The framework outlines how emerging AAM technologies — including electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — could help address urban congestion while improving efficiency and sustainability for the movement of people and goods across the region.

“Phoenix is ideally suited to be a national leader in advanced air mobility,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “With strong infrastructure, a history of innovation in aviation and autonomous technologies, and successful public-private partnerships, the city is well positioned to advance this next chapter of aviation while driving economic growth.”

The study identifies near-term opportunities for implementation across the city’s airport system, including pilot training programs and cargo and freight applications. According to Aviation Director Chad Makovsky, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, and Phoenix Goodyear Airport are all well positioned to support early AAM initiatives within the next several years.

“Training the next generation of pilots and leveraging new aircraft technologies for cargo operations are among the most promising early applications,” Makovsky said. “These efforts allow us to build operational experience while laying the groundwork for future passenger use.”

As part of the initiative, the Arizona Commerce Authority, in partnership with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, is preparing a proposal to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program. The effort aims to support public-private collaboration and help shape regulatory frameworks for safe AAM operations nationwide.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a major economic engine for the region, generating more than $44 billion annually and serving approximately 130,000 passengers and 1,000 aircraft movements each day. Phoenix Deer Valley Airport is the busiest general aviation airport in the United States, while Phoenix Goodyear Airport supports private, corporate, and flight training operations across the West Valley.