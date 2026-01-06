JetBlue Expands Service at Fort Lauderdale with New Orlando and Dallas Routes, Added New York Flights

JetBlue announced plans to expand year-round service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), adding two new nonstop routes and increasing frequencies on an existing key market as part of its continued growth strategy in South Florida.

Beginning March 12, 2026, JetBlue will launch daily, year-round nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The route, previously announced as a limited spring break offering, will now operate throughout the year, expanding connectivity between South Florida and North Texas.

The airline will also introduce twice-daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting May 21, 2026. The new route provides an air travel alternative to one of Florida’s busiest highway corridors while directly linking two of JetBlue’s Florida focus cities.

In addition to the new routes, JetBlue will add two more daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and LaGuardia Airport (LGA), further strengthening a high-demand business and leisure market.

“These additions reflect the momentum we’ve built in Florida and our continued investment in Fort Lauderdale as a key gateway in our network,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue vice president of network planning and airline partnerships. “By connecting our focus cities and expanding successful routes, we’re giving customers more options for travel within Florida and to major U.S. markets.”

JetBlue’s expansion reinforces Fort Lauderdale’s role as one of the airline’s largest and fastest-growing focus airports. In 2025, JetBlue reached double-digit Florida destinations from FLL and announced its largest-ever schedule at the airport, with more than 100 daily departures and service to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

Airport officials view the additional service as a boost to regional connectivity, offering travelers increased frequency, nonstop options, and schedule flexibility while supporting continued passenger growth at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

All routes and schedules remain subject to change as seasonal demand and operational considerations evolve.