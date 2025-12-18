Alaska Airlines adds three new summer 2026 nonstop routes from Anchorage

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) said Alaska Airlines will expand its summer 2026 seasonal schedule with three new nonstop routes from Anchorage: Boise (BOI), Boston (BOS) and Spokane (GEG).

“It will now be even easier for visitors to get to Alaska this summer and start their vacation. And Alaskans will enjoy more nonstops to visit family and friends in the Lower 48, or explore Boston, Boise and Spokane,” said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president for Alaska at Alaska Airlines.

In addition to the new service, Alaska Airlines will add frequency on two existing seasonal routes. Anchorage–San Diego (SAN) and Anchorage–Sacramento (SMF), previously operated as Saturday-only flights, will add a Wednesday flight during the summer 2026 season.

“These inaugural routes from Anchorage signal a new chapter of growth at ANC and underscore Alaska’s rising role as a global travel hub,” said Angie Spear, Alaska International Airport System director. “Alaska Airlines’ leadership in launching these connections is creating more choices, more access, and more opportunity for travelers.”