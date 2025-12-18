Azores Airlines to Join JFK’s New Terminal One, Expanding Transatlantic Connectivity Between New York and Portugal

Azores Airlines, part of the SATA Group, will become a future airline partner at the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, expanding transatlantic connectivity between the New York region and Portugal’s Azores islands.

The airline will operate nonstop service between JFK and Ponta Delgada, reinforcing travel links for leisure, visiting-friends-and-relatives, and business travelers while offering onward connections across the Azores, mainland Portugal, and select European destinations. The addition supports New Terminal One’s strategy of attracting a diverse mix of international carriers that connect global markets with strong cultural and economic ties to the New York region.

The New Terminal One is a central component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s multibillion-dollar transformation of JFK Airport. The redevelopment program includes new terminal construction, modernization of existing facilities, upgraded roadways, and improved ground transportation. When fully completed, the New Terminal One will be the airport’s largest terminal, designed to deliver modern passenger amenities, enhanced operational efficiency, and sustainability-focused infrastructure.

Terminal leadership noted that Azores Airlines’ arrival aligns with the vision of building a globally connected gateway that serves both major international markets and strategically important regional destinations. The partnership adds depth to JFK’s transatlantic network while supporting long-standing travel demand between New York and the Portuguese islands.

For Azores Airlines, the move represents a strategic expansion within the New York market, pairing its transatlantic service with a next-generation terminal designed to meet evolving passenger expectations. Airline leadership emphasized the importance of operating from a modern facility that reflects the carrier’s growth ambitions and commitment to passenger experience.

Azores Airlines joins a growing roster of international carriers planning operations at the New Terminal One. The terminal is scheduled to open in phases beginning in 2026, with full completion later in the decade, positioning JFK as a leading global gateway for international air service.