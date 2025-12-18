Alaska Airlines Restores Nonstop Portland Service at Tri-Cities Airport

Nonstop service between Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) and Portland International Airport (PDX) will return next summer, as Alaska Airlines announced plans to launch twice-daily flights beginning June 10, 2026.

The reinstated route marks the return of PSC–PDX service for the first time since 2018 and responds directly to what airport officials say has been the community’s most-requested nonstop destination. The service will strengthen Tri-Cities’ connectivity throughout the Pacific Northwest while improving access to Alaska Airlines’ broader network.

“We’re excited to grow in Pasco with our new service to Portland—Alaska’s fourth nonstop destination from Tri-Cities Airport,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. “With two daily flights, we paid close attention to the schedule so guests can make convenient same-day trips or easily connect onward across our network.”

Airport leadership emphasized the significance of restoring the Portland connection after several years of effort.

“Nonstop service to Portland has long been our community’s most-requested route,” said Buck Taft, director of Tri-Cities Airport. “We have spent years working to reconnect to PDX, and we’re thrilled to see Alaska Airlines strengthen Tri-Cities’ regional connectivity.”

The route will be operated year-round using Alaska Airlines’ three-class Embraer 175 aircraft, offering 76 seats per flight. The twice-daily schedule is designed to support both business and leisure travelers, with early morning and evening return options.

The Portland announcement continues a period of air service momentum at Tri-Cities Airport. In 2025, PSC added or enhanced service to six destinations, including upgraded aircraft on Delta Air Lines routes to Minneapolis–St. Paul and Salt Lake City, United Airlines’ aircraft upgrades on flights to Denver, new nonstop service to Orange County from Allegiant Air, and new Alaska Airlines service to Hollywood Burbank.

Alaska Airlines currently serves Tri-Cities with nonstop flights to Seattle, Los Angeles, and Hollywood Burbank, further reinforcing PSC’s role as a key regional gateway in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.