GOAA Approves $26 Million Signature Aviation Expansion at Orlando International Airport

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board has approved a $26 million redevelopment agreement with Signature Aviation that will deliver a new fixed base operator terminal and significantly expand hangar capacity at Orlando International Airport (MCO), strengthening Central Florida’s position as a hub for corporate and general aviation.

Under the agreement, Signature Aviation will construct a new 8,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art FBO terminal, replacing an existing facility built in the 1980s. The modernized terminal is designed to elevate the arrival and departure experience for corporate and private aviation passengers while supporting growing demand for premium aviation services at MCO.

The project also includes the construction of two new aircraft hangars totaling more than 80,000 square feet, adding much-needed capacity for based and transient business aircraft. The expansion is scheduled for completion in fall 2028.

As part of the redevelopment, Signature Aviation will lease more than 1.3 million square feet of aeronautical land under a 30-year agreement, reinforcing a long-term partnership that supports business aviation growth, job creation, and private investment at the airport.

“This investment meets a direct need for the corporate and general aviation communities while reflecting Central Florida’s continued growth and ambition,” said Lance Lyttle, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “It supports a modern aviation system designed to serve the region for generations to come.”

Signature Aviation has operated as a fixed base operator at Orlando International Airport since 1996, making it one of GOAA’s longest-standing aviation partners.

The MCO expansion aligns with GOAA’s broader strategy to strengthen aviation infrastructure across Central Florida. At Orlando Executive Airport (ORL), multiple projects are underway that will collectively add more than 250,000 square feet of new hangar space, including developments by Sky Harbour Group and Sheltair Aviation to support continued growth in corporate and general aviation activity across the region.