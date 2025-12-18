Steel Bender Brewyard Opens at Albuquerque Sunport as Terminal Redevelopment Takes Shape

Steel Bender Brewyard has opened a new location at Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), bringing one of the region’s best-known craft breweries into the terminal as part of the airport’s “Dream of Flight” once-in-a-generation renovation program.

The Los Ranchos-based brewery joins a growing roster of locally rooted concessions designed to reinforce ABQ’s identity as a gateway to New Mexico while elevating the passenger experience inside the modernized terminal.

Airport leaders say the addition reflects a broader strategy to ensure travelers encounter a distinctly local sense of place from the moment they arrive or depart.

Steel Bender’s Sunport location features a rotating tap list of the brewery’s most popular offerings, including beers that have earned both regional and national recognition. The brewery received a bronze medal at the 2024 Best of Craft Beer Awards, one of the largest professional beer competitions in the United States.

The opening aligns with the Sunport’s ongoing terminal transformation, which is reshaping concessions, public spaces, and passenger amenities as part of the multi-year “Dream of Flight” initiative. The program focuses on modernization while preserving the airport’s architectural character and cultural ties to New Mexico.

Airport officials say local partnerships like Steel Bender help differentiate ABQ in a competitive aviation marketplace, while supporting small businesses and giving travelers a more authentic, memorable experience beyond traditional airport retail.

Steel Bender Brewyard is family-owned and New Mexico True certified, brewing all of its beer and cider onsite. The Sunport location allows the brand to introduce its products to millions of passengers annually while reinforcing the airport’s role as a showcase for local food, beverage, and culture.