Reno–Tahoe Airport Authority Announces Leadership Transition as CEO Daren Griffin Departs for Columbus Role

The Reno–Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) announced that President and CEO Daren Griffin has accepted a new role as President and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. Griffin will remain with RTAA through January 31, 2026, providing continuity as the organization prepares for an interim leadership appointment and a national search for a permanent successor.

Griffin has led RTAA since August 2020, guiding the organization through a period of significant change and growth. During his tenure, Reno–Tahoe International Airport was among the fastest airports in the country to recover to pre-pandemic passenger levels. Under his leadership, RTAA also launched the $1+ billion MoreRNO Infrastructure Program and reached record-breaking passenger volumes.

RTAA Board Chair Shaun Carey credited Griffin with bringing “energy, thoughtfulness and a strong sense of purpose” to the organization, noting that his leadership helped position the airport system for long-term success. The Board of Trustees is expected to meet in the coming weeks to appoint an interim CEO to lead the authority during the transition period.

Griffin said his time in Reno–Tahoe has been both professionally and personally meaningful, citing the opportunity to work with the RTAA team and the broader community during a transformative chapter for the airport system. While the decision to leave was difficult, he said the opportunity to lead in Columbus prompted reflection about the next stage of his career.

Before joining RTAA, Griffin spent more than 15 years with the Port of Portland, where he held a range of leadership roles. His departure marks the close of a chapter defined by recovery, investment and growth for Reno–Tahoe International Airport and Reno–Stead Airport, as RTAA looks ahead to its next phase of leadership and development.