Orlando International Airport Brings Back Experience MCO Visitor Pass Program Across All Terminals

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has reinstated its Experience MCO Visitor Pass Program, once again allowing non-ticketed guests to access post-security areas of the airport to shop, dine, or spend time with traveling friends and family.

With the program’s return, visitor access has expanded to include all terminals for the first time, allowing approved guests to enter post-security areas in Terminals A, B, and C. The expanded footprint builds on the program’s initial popularity and reflects operational adjustments made following its earlier pause.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority temporarily suspended the Experience MCO program after its initial launch to evaluate staffing needs, operational impacts, and coordination requirements. The updated version now reflects those assessments, enabling broader access while maintaining security and passenger flow standards.

Airport leadership said the program supports MCO’s role as more than a point of departure, reinforcing the airport as a destination where guests can enjoy dining, retail, and shared experiences even without a boarding pass. The initiative also supports airport concessionaires by extending access to travelers and local visitors alike.

Visitor Pass access is limited to approved time windows during the day and is subject to availability. Guests must apply in advance and present valid, TSA-approved identification that matches their application details. Approved visitors are required to pass through standard security screening and follow the same security rules as ticketed passengers.

The Experience MCO program aligns with broader efforts by airports nationwide to reintroduce pre-9/11 style access in a controlled, secure manner, balancing customer experience with modern security requirements. By extending access across its full terminal campus, MCO continues to position itself as an accessible, guest-friendly gateway for Central Florida.