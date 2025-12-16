Oakland International Airport Launches Guest Pass Program Allowing Public Access Beyond Security

Oakland San Francisco Bay Area Airport (OAK) has launched a new Guest Pass program that allows members of the public to access airport terminals beyond security without a boarding pass, making it one of the first airports in California to reintroduce gate-area access for non-passengers.

The OAK Guest Pass program allows individuals who are not traveling to apply in advance for same-day security clearance, enabling them to accompany friends or family to the gate, greet arriving travelers, or spend time shopping and dining in post-security areas of the terminal.

Airport officials say the program reflects a broader effort to reimagine the airport experience as more than a transactional stop for departing passengers.

The initiative coincides with a series of terminal renovations and the rollout of new retail and food-and-beverage concepts highlighting Oakland and East Bay businesses. Recently opened locally themed outlets include Roll East, Oakland Supply Co., and Lake Merritt Essentials, with a total of 16 new retail locations expected to be operating by the end of 2025.

By opening post-security spaces to the broader public, OAK aims to create a more welcoming terminal environment while showcasing local culture, businesses, and amenities to a wider audience.

Oakland San Francisco Bay Area Airport serves the greater East Bay region and is operated by the Port of Oakland, which also manages the Oakland seaport and East Bay waterfront assets.