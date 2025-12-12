Porter Airlines Launches Five New Nonstop Sun Routes from Ottawa International Airport

Porter Airlines has launched its winter sun schedule from Ottawa International Airport (YOW), introducing five new nonstop routes to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Costa Rica as part of the airline’s continued expansion in the National Capital Region.

Service to Puerto Vallarta, Nassau, Cancun, Liberia, and Grand Cayman begins over a seven-day period, giving Ottawa travelers new direct access to popular leisure markets. Porter is currently the only airline offering nonstop service from Ottawa to both Grand Cayman and Liberia.

With the additions, Porter now operates more flights from YOW than any other airline, serving a total of 24 nonstop destinations. The expanded schedule strengthens Ottawa’s connectivity to international leisure markets while supporting regional demand for winter travel.

All five routes are operated with Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, configured with two-by-two seating and no middle seats. The onboard product includes complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, premium snacks, and free Wi-Fi for all passengers.

The new routes complement Porter’s existing winter service from Ottawa to Florida destinations, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa, with Miami and Phoenix scheduled to join the network in 2026.

Airport and destination leaders joined airline executives at Ottawa International Airport to mark the launch of the new services, highlighting the economic and tourism benefits of expanded nonstop connectivity from Canada’s capital.