San José Mineta International Airport Names Marta Barettoni Deputy Director of Finance and Administration

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) has named Marta Barettoni as Deputy Director of Finance and Administration, strengthening the airport’s leadership team as it continues to manage complex financial strategies and long-term operational growth.

Barettoni joins the City of San José Aviation Department following a national executive search led by ADK Consulting & Executive Search. In her new role, she will oversee financial strategy, revenue optimization, budgeting, and high-impact initiatives related to strategic partnerships, leases, and contracts at SJC.

She brings more than 15 years of experience spanning aviation, technology, and international development. Most recently, Barettoni served as a consultant and business advisor with Stanford Seed, a Stanford Graduate School of Business initiative that partners with mission-driven companies and entrepreneurs across Africa and South Asia.

Previously, Barettoni held senior financial roles at Palo Alto Networks, Virgin America Airlines, and LeighFisher Associates. At Palo Alto Networks, she supported global operations through financial planning and analysis during a period of rapid growth, leading budgeting and digital finance initiatives that improved forecasting accuracy. At Virgin America, she managed financial planning across a 22-airport network, while her consulting work at LeighFisher involved advising major U.S. and international airports on enterprise budgeting, performance improvement, and financial systems.

“I look forward to contributing to the airport’s mission and supporting sustainable growth for the City of San José, San José Mineta International Airport, and the Silicon Valley community,” Barettoni said.

Barettoni holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of California and a master’s degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University.

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, which partnered with the City of San José Aviation Department on the recruitment, specializes in executive search and management consulting across the aviation and infrastructure sectors.