Anthony Dudas Named Executive Director of Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport Authority has selected Anthony Dudas, C.M., as its next executive director following a national recruitment process led by ADK Consulting & Executive Search. Dudas will assume the role at the start of the new year.

Dudas brings more than 17 years of aviation leadership experience to Lincoln Airport (LNK). Most recently, he served as airport director for the City of Williston, North Dakota, where he oversaw the planning, financing and construction of the $273 million Williston Basin International Airport. The project is among the largest airport infrastructure developments in the region. In addition to capital delivery, Dudas managed airport operations, budgeting, air service development and stakeholder relations at the fast-growing commercial service airport.

“The Lincoln Airport Authority Board is pleased to welcome Anthony Dudas as our new executive director,” said Board Chair Chris Hove. “Anthony brings a proven record of leadership and operational excellence to LNK. We are confident he is the right person at the right time to continue our recent success and guide the airport into a new era of growth and opportunity.”

Hove added that Dudas’ experience in community partnerships, strategic planning and capital program execution aligns closely with the airport’s long-term strategic goals.

Prior to leading Williston Basin International Airport, Dudas served as assistant airport director and airport operations officer for the City of Williston. In those roles, he managed airport operations, security, tenant relations and budgeting, and played a key role in launching the airport’s first scheduled jet airline service. Earlier in his career, he worked as a line service supervisor at St. Cloud Aviation.

“What excites me most about joining the Lincoln Airport Authority is the opportunity to work alongside a talented team and a community that truly values its airport,” Dudas said. “I look forward to building strong relationships as we continue to grow air service, support industrial development and ensure the airport remains a vital regional asset.”

Dudas holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation operations from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Mary. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives and holds a multi-engine, instrument-rated private pilot license.