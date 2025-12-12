Porter Airlines Expands Hamilton International Airport Service with New Nonstop Routes to Florida and Mexico

Porter Airlines is expanding its international footprint from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with the launch of new nonstop service to Florida and Mexico. The expansion builds on the airline’s growing presence in the Greater Hamilton region and adds new leisure-focused destinations to its network.

Nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) are launching this week, each beginning with three roundtrip flights per week. Later this month, Porter will inaugurate service to Mexico with flights to Cancun International Airport (CUN) starting December 17, operating up to four times weekly, followed by service to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) beginning December 18 with two weekly roundtrips.

All routes will be operated using Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a two-by-two seating configuration and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Passengers will experience Porter’s elevated economy product, which includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware and premium snacks. Fresh meals are included with PorterReserve fares and available for purchase with PorterClassic fares.

“The introduction of these four new routes at YHM deepens our commitment to the Greater Hamilton region,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines. “In less than six months, we’re offering travelers even more options to fly from their home airport—across Canada or to popular sun destinations—while enjoying an onboard experience that stands out in North America.”

Porter began service from Hamilton in June with domestic routes to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, and Vancouver, all of which continue to operate year-round. The addition of international leisure destinations further diversifies the airport’s route network and enhances travel options for the region.

“This expanded service to four new sun destinations from Hamilton International Airport is a clear signal of Porter’s continued growth and commitment to serving our city and region,” said Ed Ratuski, executive managing director of Hamilton International Airport. “It builds on the strong momentum Porter has achieved since launching domestic service and delivers even more choice for passengers.”

Airport partners at the destination markets also welcomed the new service, citing the value of improved connectivity between Canada, Florida, and Mexico for both leisure and business travel.

With these additions, Porter’s Hamilton network now includes nonstop service to eight destinations across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, reinforcing YHM’s role as a convenient and growing gateway for Southern Ontario travelers.