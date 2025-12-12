Air Premia to Launch Nonstop Washington Dulles–Seoul Incheon Service in April 2026

Air Premia will launch new nonstop service between Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) beginning April 24, 2026. The year-round route will operate four days per week using a Boeing 787 aircraft configured for approximately 320 passengers in premium economy and economy classes.

The new service marks Air Premia’s fifth destination in the United States and its second on the U.S. East Coast, following the carrier’s entry into Newark in 2023. The Washington, D.C. region is home to the second-largest Korean-born population on the East Coast, underscoring the strong demand for direct connectivity between the capital region and South Korea.

“We extend a warm welcome to Air Premia at Washington Dulles International Airport with nonstop service to its global hub at Incheon International Airport,” said Jack Potter, president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “Expanding air service between Washington, D.C. and Asia has been a strategic priority, and this new route further strengthens the region’s role as a global gateway. The service is expected to generate more than $50 million in annual local economic impact.”

In addition to Seoul Incheon, Air Premia operates service to Bangkok, Danang, Hong Kong, and Tokyo-Narita, providing travelers from Dulles with expanded access to destinations across Asia via its network.

“The launch of our Washington service represents an important milestone in Air Premia’s North American growth,” said Myungsub Yoo, chief executive officer of Air Premia. “By connecting Seoul with Washington, a key political and economic center, we aim to deliver optimized service for both business and leisure travelers while continuing to expand our global network with greater choice and value.”

The new route further reinforces Washington Dulles International Airport’s role as a leading international hub, supporting business, tourism, and cultural ties between the United States and Asia.