Munich Airport Named “Airport of the Year 2026” at ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards

Munich Airport has been named “Airport of the Year 2026” at the 51st Annual Air Transport World (ATW) Airline Industry Achievement Awards, held in Lisbon. The prestigious recognition highlights the airport’s exemplary performance in airline collaboration, innovation, growth, and sustainability.

The award acknowledges Munich Airport’s strong partnerships with airlines, most notably its long-standing joint venture with Lufthansa in Terminal 2, which continues to set a global benchmark for cooperative terminal operations and passenger service. Judges also cited the airport’s continued investment in forward-looking infrastructure and mobility solutions.

Recent initiatives contributing to the honor include the opening of a new electric bus depot, the commissioning of solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles, and the testing of autonomous wheelchairs designed to improve accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility. Together, these projects underscore Munich Airport’s commitment to sustainable growth while enhancing operational efficiency and inclusivity.

“The ‘Airport of the Year 2026’ award is a great recognition of the commitment of our entire team,” said Jost Lammers, chief executive officer of Munich Airport. “It confirms our commitment to driving innovation, promoting sustainable growth, and providing our passengers with a first-class travel experience together with our airline partners.”

The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards are among the most respected honors in global aviation, recognizing excellence across airlines, airports, and industry leadership. Munich Airport’s selection reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading hubs for innovation, sustainability, and collaborative airport management.