Palm Springs International Airport Introduces “Quiet by Design” to Reduce Terminal Noise and Elevate the Passenger Experience

Palm Springs International Airport has launched Quiet by Design, a reimagined approach to terminal audio that significantly reduces unnecessary overhead announcements while preserving clear, timely communication for travelers.

Now fully implemented across the terminal, Quiet by Design replaces broad, repetitive announcements with a more intentional and streamlined system. Gate-level messaging is targeted, concise, and consistent, ensuring passengers continue to receive essential flight information without the constant background noise that can contribute to stress or confusion. Visual displays now play a greater role in delivering updates, working alongside refined sound zones to create a calmer, easier-to-navigate airport environment.

The initiative aligns with PSP’s long-standing reputation for a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere defined by open-air spaces, abundant natural light, and a distinctive desert aesthetic.

“Our terminal has always been known for its sense of calm,” said Harry Barrett Jr., executive director of aviation. “Quiet by Design enhances that feeling. Guests now enjoy a more peaceful terminal without sacrificing clarity or access to information.”

Quiet by Design is part of a broader effort by Palm Springs International Airport to continuously elevate the guest experience. Recent enhancements include expanded curbside and volunteer Navigator teams to provide personalized assistance, refreshed dining and retail offerings, and additional passenger amenities such as increased charging areas and updated seating. Together, these improvements support a terminal experience that feels intuitive, modern, and reflective of the relaxed spirit of Palm Springs.

Additional guest experience enhancements and major infrastructure projects are underway as PSP continues investing in the future of the airport and the destination it serves.