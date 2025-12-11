MAC Names Allison Winters Assistant Director of Strategic Communications

The Metropolitan Airports Commission has appointed Allison Winters as assistant director of strategic communications. Winters brings more than 15 years of experience in public-sector communications, strategic planning and organizational leadership, and will help guide the MAC’s messaging and engagement efforts across Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the region’s six general aviation airports.

In her new role, Winters will oversee key communications functions including media relations, crisis and issues management, internal and external messaging, and digital strategy. She will work closely with executive leadership and departments throughout the organization to support a unified brand voice, enhance passenger communications, and strengthen engagement with community and industry stakeholders.

Winters joins the MAC from Goff Public, where she served as director of public relations, advising government, nonprofit and private organizations on strategic communications and engagement. She previously supported the MAC’s strategic communications team in 2023 and earlier held leadership roles in Ramsey County’s communications division, overseeing digital initiatives, brand strategy and high-visibility public programs.

“We are excited to welcome Allison back to the MAC’s Strategic Marketing and Communications team,” said Julie Lynn York, director of Strategic Marketing and Communications. “Allison’s leadership, strategic insight and deep understanding of public-sector communications will be invaluable as we strengthen stakeholder relationships, advance the MAC’s brand, and elevate our reputation for operational and service excellence.”

Winters holds a bachelor’s degree in English and theater from Ripon College. Her work has earned recognition from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators and the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce.