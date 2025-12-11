Aer Lingus Launching New Nonstop Pittsburgh–Dublin Service in 2026

Aer Lingus will launch new nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Dublin in May 2026, expanding transatlantic options for travelers in the region. The route will operate four times per week and provide direct connectivity to Dublin, along with onward links to major European destinations such as Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Geneva, Manchester, and London Heathrow.

The airline worked closely with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh International Airport, and VisitPITTSBURGH to bring the route to market. The service builds on Aer Lingus’ established presence in the region, including its partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and its ongoing support of major sporting events held in Ireland.

Airport CEO Christina Cassotis noted that the announcement fulfills a longstanding community goal to reconnect Pittsburgh and Ireland. She emphasized the region’s business ties and ancestral links to Ireland, as well as rising demand for nonstop transatlantic service.

The new route also provides global businesses in the Pittsburgh region with access to more than 30 destinations beyond Dublin through the Aer Lingus hub. Passengers traveling to the United States benefit from Dublin Airport’s U.S. preclearance facility, allowing them to complete immigration and customs processing before departure and arrive stateside as domestic passengers.

Service will be operated with an Airbus A321neo LR aircraft featuring dual-class seating, including 16 lie-flat business class seats. Aer Lingus will offer complimentary meals, refreshments, and inflight entertainment.

Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer Susanne Carberry said the new route strengthens the airline’s partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and underscores its intent to expand its North American network. She noted that Dublin’s geographic position and hub structure offer Pittsburgh travelers convenient access to Europe and the UK.

The Dublin–Pittsburgh service begins May 25, 2026, with fares starting at $519 roundtrip. Flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Aer Lingus currently operates more than 100 routes across Europe, the UK, and North America and plans to operate 24 transatlantic routes in 2026. The carrier is part of International Airlines Group and has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.