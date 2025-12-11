Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport Names Suzanne Peyton Executive Director

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission has appointed Suzanne Peyton as the next executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field. Peyton, who currently serves as interim deputy director and director of properties, planning and development, was unanimously selected following a nationwide search that attracted 22 applicants. Her appointment becomes effective January 1, 2026. Until then, Director of Finance David Tipton will continue serving as interim executive director.

Commission leaders cite Peyton’s experience, local ties, and strategic vision as key strengths as the airport advances modernization efforts and facility improvements. Peyton joined the airport’s executive team in 2021, overseeing planning, construction, infrastructure upgrades, and long-term development initiatives. Her role expanded over time to include daily operational oversight, budget strategy and business development.

Peyton previously spent 25 years with Garver, where she led aviation planning and managed projects for airports of varying sizes across the country. A licensed professional engineer, she holds a civil engineering degree from Louisiana Tech University and is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives. She remains active in several professional and civic organizations and serves on multiple boards.

Airport officials note that Peyton’s leadership during a period of transition helped maintain operational stability and advance major capital projects already underway. As executive director, she will lead an airport system that serves 62 of Arkansas’s 75 counties and supports an annual economic impact of $1.7 billion. Clinton National Airport is served by six airlines offering more than 140 daily flights.