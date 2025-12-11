JetBlue Adds New Service to Vero Beach from JFK and Boston, Expanding Florida Network

JetBlue has officially added Vero Beach Regional Airport to its Florida route map, launching new service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. The additions extend the carrier’s already significant presence in the state and broaden connectivity between the Northeast and Florida’s Atlantic coast.

With the start of service, JetBlue now serves ten Florida destinations from Boston and nine from JFK, strengthening its position as a leading carrier on those corridors. Vero Beach becomes the latest in a series of network expansions, following new service to Daytona Beach and several domestic and international routes added from Fort Lauderdale in recent weeks. Additional Florida growth is planned early next year with new flights to Destin–Fort Walton Beach.

Airport officials in Vero Beach expect the new routes to support tourism demand and local business growth. JetBlue notes that the market offers strong appeal for travelers seeking beach access, outdoor recreation, and small-city coastal amenities along the Treasure Coast.

Flights from Boston will be operated with JetBlue’s Airbus A220 aircraft, while service from New York will use Airbus A320 aircraft. Both aircraft types feature JetBlue’s onboard entertainment, connectivity, and complimentary snack offerings.

Introductory one-way fares are available for a limited time as part of the launch.

Below is the planned service schedule beginning December 11, 2025:

New York (JFK) – Vero Beach (VRB)

• JFK–VRB: 10:35 a.m. – 1:37 p.m.

• VRB–JFK: 2:35 p.m. – 5:11 p.m.

Boston (BOS) – Vero Beach (VRB)

• BOS–VRB: 1:05 p.m. – 4:29 p.m.

• VRB–BOS: 5:25 p.m. – 8:23 p.m.

JetBlue currently flies to more than 100 destinations across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe.