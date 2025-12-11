JetBlue to Open First BlueHouse Lounge at JFK Terminal 5, Debuting New Premium Experience

JetBlue will open its first airport lounge, BlueHouse, at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 on December 18. The 9,000-square-foot, two-level space marks a major step in the airline’s JetForward strategy to bring more premium, hospitality-focused amenities to customers as part of its broader terminal and product enhancements.

Designed to function as a residential-style retreat within T5, BlueHouse blends Art Deco elements with curated New York City influences and JetBlue’s own brand history. The space includes open seating, quiet zones, high-speed connectivity, and a dedicated game room, offering varied spaces for travelers to work, relax, or socialize.

Food and beverage offerings highlight New York partners and local culinary themes, including menus curated by Union Square Events and beverages sourced from regional coffee and craft suppliers. Bar services feature cocktails, beer, wine, espresso beverages, and specialty teas.

BlueHouse will be available on a complimentary basis for Mosaic 4 members, JetBlue Premier Cardmembers, and transatlantic Mint customers, with allowances for guests. Additional access options for other Mosaic tiers, JetBlue Plus and Business Cardmembers, and certain Mint travelers will roll out beginning in early 2026.

The lounge is intended to remain intentionally limited in capacity to avoid the crowding often associated with major-hub lounges. JetBlue views the opening as a key enhancement to its TrueBlue loyalty program, introducing new recognition layers for frequent flyers.

The airline notes that BlueHouse is the first step in a multi-lounge strategy. A second location is planned for Boston Logan International Airport’s Terminal C in 2026, complementing other forthcoming premium improvements at the carrier, including a new domestic first class product scheduled to debut next year.

JetBlue is pursuing a multi-year refresh of JFK Terminal 5 to expand retail and amenities throughout the customer journey. The carrier currently serves more than 100 destinations across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe.