Des Moines International Airport Approves Phase 1B East, Advancing Major Terminal Expansion

The Weitz Company, in partnership with Turner Construction and the Des Moines Airport Authority, is set to begin Phase 1B East of the Des Moines International Airport terminal expansion following formal approval from the Airport Authority Board. The next phase extends the new terminal east to Fleur Drive and adds four additional gates, further scaling the airport’s long-term capacity and improving passenger flow.

According to project leadership, the expansion reflects disciplined planning and strong coordination among the Airport Authority, design teams and trade partners. The eastward extension positions the terminal to support continued regional growth and enhances operational flexibility as construction progresses.

Phase 1B East will introduce four new gates to the terminal, which is being built in multiple phases to maintain continuity of operations. Construction of this segment will intensify in spring 2026 with site preparation, structural work and systems integration. The initial terminal phases remain on track to open in early 2027, with the newly approved gates expected to come online between late 2028 and 2029. Once fully complete, the terminal will feature 11 modern gates — nearly doubling the airport’s current capacity.

The airport has steadily advanced its expansion strategy since breaking ground in 2023. Earlier Board actions added two gates in 2024, and the recent September approval finalized the plan for the remaining east-end gates. Leaders say the phased approach has allowed the airport to align construction, funding and operational needs while preparing for anticipated passenger growth.

Weitz and Turner have been leading construction efforts since work began in fall 2023. The joint team has achieved several key milestones, including delivering the expanded parking garage in July 2025. The firms continue to build on their national aviation portfolio with active projects across the country.