LATAM Airlines Outlines 2027 Growth Plan, Fleet Expansion and Premium Strategy at Investor Day

LATAM Airlines Group is charting an aggressive growth path through 2027, unveiling a wide-ranging strategic plan that prioritizes premium revenue, digital transformation and a significantly modernized fleet. Senior executives detailed the airline’s long-term objectives during its Investor Day event, highlighting the elements expected to fuel sustainable expansion across the region.

LATAM leaders emphasized a unified value proposition designed around people, product, financial strength, efficiency and digitalization. According to the airline, this framework is enabling the group to improve competitiveness while scaling operations across its network. Investments in customer experience remain a core part of that plan, including ongoing cabin modernization across Business, Premium Economy and Economy, along with expanded lounge services and onboard connectivity.

A major new element—Premium Comfort class—is scheduled to launch in 2027. The product will offer 50% more space, contributing to an expected 7% annual increase in premium seat supply over the next four years. LATAM also continues to enhance its LATAM Pass loyalty program, which now counts more than 53 million members and enables the redemption of roughly 30,000 seats per day.

The airline reports a significant rise in high-margin revenue, with premium segment performance more than doubling since 2019. Premium revenue climbed from $1.5 billion to $3.3 billion in 2025, outpacing total revenue growth and contributing to a premium Net Promoter Score of 60—five points higher than the systemwide NPS.

Fleet investment is another key pillar of LATAM’s strategy. Capital expenditures for 2025–2027 are projected between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion annually, supporting both fleet expansion and modernization. The group expects to receive 26 aircraft in 2025, 41 in 2026 and 27 in 2027, keeping average fleet age at or below 12 years.

Financial aspirations for 2027 include mid- to high-single-digit capacity growth, maintaining or expanding adjusted EBITDA margin, generating more than $1.8 billion in cash flow, and sustaining liquidity between 21% and 25% of trailing revenues. LATAM also aims to keep its adjusted net leverage ratio below 2.0x.

Digital transformation continues to underpin operational improvements. LATAM is advancing data-driven optimization across travel, loyalty, cargo and flight operations. The airline recently achieved more than 1,100 additional days of aircraft availability by applying predictive maintenance technologies—an efficiency gain equivalent to adding four aircraft to the fleet. Passenger-facing digital upgrades have also improved online and mobile experience, reflected in a 38-point rise in digital NPS.

By combining disciplined financial management, technology integration and expanded premium offerings, LATAM believes it is positioned for profitable, long-term growth across its core markets.