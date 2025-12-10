MSP Completes Largest Terminal 1 Renovation, Modernizing Six Concourses and 75 Gates

New terrazzo flooring and dynamic lighting are some of the interior improvements in Terminal 1 as part of the Airport Modernization Program at MSP Airport. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Airports Commission

The Metropolitan Airports Commission and Delta Air Lines have completed the largest interior renovation in the history of Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 1. The Airport Modernization Program, a $242 million effort managed by Delta, delivers a unified, contemporary design across six concourses and approximately 75 Delta gate hold rooms.

The upgrades include new terrazzo and carpet flooring, refreshed wall finishes, brighter LED lighting and improved building systems enclosed above newly installed metal-panel ceilings. Delta gate areas received full updates with new seating, carpeting, counters and signage. One of the most visible additions is a network of dynamic gate signs positioned along concourse walkways, allowing travelers to see flight information from farther distances.

Airport leaders say the renovation significantly elevates the post-security experience and supports MSP’s long-term operational needs. The work coincides with the completion of MSP’s 10-year pre-security modernization program, which transformed ticketing, checkpoints and baggage claim facilities.

The MAC invested $182.5 million toward the project, with Delta contributing $60 million. The renovations are part of a broader decade of modernization that positions MSP to handle future passenger growth and sustain the customer-service performance that has earned the airport multiple top rankings in the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

Summary of Key Improvements

Dynamic flight information screens along concourse walkways

Full refresh of 75 Delta gate areas

New gate seating with integrated power

Modern LED lighting in concourses and gate areas

Terrazzo flooring in concourses C, D and G; new carpet in A, B and F

Updated wall finishes and tile treatments

Metal-panel ceiling systems

New structural column covers

Refreshed Delta branding and updated gate displays

MSP officials note that the combined upgrades across pre- and post-security spaces represent one of the most significant modernization efforts in the airport’s history, creating brighter, more functional and more welcoming environments for millions of travelers each year.