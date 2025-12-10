Ontario International Airport Wins Top North American Honor for Social Media Innovation

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) has received the top Social Media Campaign award among all North American airports at Airports Council International–North America’s 2025 Marketing and Communications Awards in Kansas City, Missouri. The recognition places ONT at the forefront of digital engagement, outperforming major-hub airports across the United States and Canada in a category not divided by airport size.

The award honors ONT’s Open Mic series, a traveler-focused social media feature that captures spontaneous performances and authentic airport moments. The concept was developed by Social Media Specialist Sabine West, with production support from Creative Producer Christopher Min and the airport’s Communications and Marketing team. The series appears on ONT’s Instagram channel, @flyONT.

“We take a lot of pride in proving that an airport of our scale today and the one we’re growing into can lead the nation in creativity, innovation, and authenticity,” said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Our Open Mic series captures the energy of our travelers and celebrates the unique sense of place that makes ONT Southern California’s airport of choice. I’m incredibly proud of Sabine, Christopher, and our entire Communications and Marketing team for earning the highest recognition in North America.”

ONT was also named a finalist in two additional ACI-NA award categories:

• Radio Advertising – for the Not So Fast campaign, highlighting the convenience and time savings of flying from ONT.

• Overall Public Relations Program (Medium Airports) – for the So Cal. So Easy. community engagement initiative, which brings the ONT experience directly into neighborhoods and regional events.

ACI-NA reported more than 400 entries across all awards, making this year’s field one of the most competitive in program history.

“These honors affirm that our team’s work is not only resonating with travelers but also setting the industry standard,” said Eren Cello, senior vice president of communications and marketing. “We’re committed to elevating the ONT brand in ways that are meaningful, memorable, and true to who we are.”