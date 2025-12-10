LaGuardia Terminal B Introduces New Sensory Accessibility Program Through Partnership with KultureCity

LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, has introduced a new accessibility partnership with KultureCity, a leading nonprofit focused on sensory inclusion. The collaboration brings KultureCity Sensory Bags to Terminal B for guests who may find airport environments overwhelming due to sensory sensitivities or disabilities.

The sensory bags include noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, sunglasses, and visual communication aids designed to help travelers manage overstimulation during their journey. The initiative expands Terminal B’s suite of accessibility offerings and reflects LGP’s commitment to supporting passengers from curbside to gate.

“We’re grateful to be working with KultureCity in our continued dedication to making our terminal as accessible as possible to valued guests,” said Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Terminal B is privileged to offer a range of essential accessibility resources to travelers who may need support throughout their airport journey.”

The sensory bag rollout joins several established accessibility tools at Terminal B, including a Hearing Loops System, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard, wheelchair accommodations, and the TSA Cares helpline. Terminal B also uses digital tools such as Convo for live American Sign Language interpretation and AIRA to assist blind or low-vision guests.

Travelers seeking a sensory bag can find them at the GX Desk on Level 3 or on the concourse. The KultureCity app also provides an overview of what guests can expect throughout the terminal.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners manages the award-winning Terminal B complex as part of the broader redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Terminal B serves multiple airlines, including Air Canada, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Porter Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.