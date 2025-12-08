Miami International Airport Ranked Among Top U.S. Airports for Business Travelers

Miami International Airport has been named the third-best U.S. airport for business travelers by Booking.com for Business, which analyzed the world’s 50 busiest airports across several categories that influence business travel performance.

The study highlighted MIA’s car-for-hire availability, noting that the airport leads all U.S. facilities with 563 vehicles on site. Booking.com for Business said this access gives travelers greater flexibility when moving between meetings, office locations and the city center. MIA’s proximity to Miami’s business districts, including a 22-minute trip to Brickell City Centre, was also cited as a competitive advantage.

The recognition follows J.D. Power recently naming MIA the most-improved mega airport in North America for customer satisfaction, making this the second major accolade for the airport in as many months.

“I am thrilled that MIA’s ongoing improvements are making a strong impression not only with our passengers, but also with industry experts like Booking.com,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “In addition to having the busiest airport in Florida and the second busiest in the nation for international passengers, our community can also take pride in having one of the best airports in the country for business travelers.”

MIA also received high marks for its network of 196 nonstop routes, 38% of which are classified as business-class routes. According to the study, this breadth of service provides greater travel flexibility and more opportunities for rebooking during schedule changes or disruptions.

The airport’s ongoing $9 billion “Future Ready” modernization program was another factor in the analysis. Improvements to terminal efficiency, TSA processing and boarding operations were noted as enhancements that will continue elevating the airport experience for business and leisure travelers.

Miami International Airport is the busiest U.S. airport for international freight and the second busiest for international passengers. It generates an estimated $118 billion in business revenue annually and serves as a primary gateway between the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.