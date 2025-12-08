Asheville Regional Airport’s Tina Kinsey Wins ACI-NA’s 2025 Ted Bushelman Legacy Award

Airports Council International–North America has named Tina Kinsey, Chief Administrative Officer at Asheville Regional Airport, the 2025 recipient of the Ted Bushelman Legacy Award for Creativity and Excellence. The award, presented during the ACI-NA Marketing and Communications Conference, recognizes outstanding contributions to airport marketing, communications and customer experience.

“Tina Kinsey is a dedicated and passionate leader who has championed the important role of airport marketing, communications, and customer experience,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Her work has significantly accelerated these efforts locally at AVL and across the entire aviation industry. Tina takes on each new challenge with unmatched creativity and commitment, and I can think of no better person to receive this honor.”

Kinsey, who became AVL’s Chief Administrative Officer in 2024, oversees the airport’s administrative functions and leads several departments that support organizational efficiency, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement. She previously served as vice president of marketing, public relations and air service, a role in which she helped expand AVL’s nonstop destinations and significantly grow passenger volumes.

Under Kinsey’s leadership, Asheville Regional Airport has added more than 20 nonstop routes and increased seat capacity by more than 230%. Eight of the past ten years have set new passenger records, including more than one million annual enplanements for three consecutive years. Her work has strengthened the airport’s role as a regional economic engine and deepened its connection to the tourism and business communities.

Kinsey was also recognized earlier this year with the 2025 ACI-NA Air Service Achievement Award. She previously chaired the ACI-NA Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Committee Steering Group, contributing to industrywide collaboration and program development.

The Bushelman Award, named for longtime Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport communications leader Ted Bushelman, honors individuals who demonstrate creativity, professionalism and leadership in advancing airport marketing and communications. Recipients are nominated and selected by their peers.

Past honorees include leaders from Atlanta, Boston, San Antonio, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Kansas City airports.