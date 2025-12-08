United Airlines Adds More Direct Chicago Flights to Hilton Head Island Airport in 2026

United Airlines is expanding its service at Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH) with additional nonstop flights to and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), enhancing access for both Lowcountry travelers and visitors from across the Midwest.

Beginning April 3 and continuing through August 15, 2026, United will operate daily service between Hilton Head Island and Chicago. Saturday-only service will also run from March 7 to October 10, 2026, supporting increased seasonal demand and offering smoother connections to dozens of Midwestern cities through United’s hub.

“United Airlines’ continued investment in Hilton Head Island strengthens our connection to the world,” said Jon Rembold, airports director. “This expanded service to Chicago gives our residents and visitors even more flexibility and convenience, and it comes at an exciting time as we prepare to open our new terminal expansion in mid-April 2026.”

The expanded schedule aligns with the airline’s broader network additions from Chicago, including new nonstop destinations and increased frequencies to markets nationwide. For HHH, the added service underscores United’s commitment to linking smaller airports with major global gateways.

The terminal expansion now underway at Hilton Head Island Airport will introduce upgraded passenger amenities, additional gate space and a more streamlined travel experience. Expected to open in 2026, the improvements are designed to accommodate growing demand across United and other carriers serving the region.