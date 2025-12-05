Air Canada Adds New Halifax–Nassau Seasonal Route, Expanding Atlantic Canada’s Winter Sun Connectivity

Air Canada has launched new winter seasonal nonstop service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Nassau, offering Atlantic Canada passengers a direct connection to one of the Caribbean’s most in-demand leisure destinations. The weekly service, operated with a narrowbody aircraft featuring both Business and Economy cabins, provides a convenient six- to seven-hour link to the Bahamas’ capital.

Airport leaders say the addition enhances Halifax Stanfield’s role as a regional gateway for sun destinations throughout the winter months.

“We are delighted to offer travelers a new opportunity to fly non-stop to the sun,” said Joyce Carter, President and CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority. “Our strong partnership with Air Canada plays an important role in expanding travel options for our region, and this much-anticipated service is a welcome addition.”

Air Canada framed the route as part of a broader effort to expand its network of leisure-focused markets.

“We’re thrilled to launch non-stop service between Halifax and Nassau, connecting Atlantic Canada with one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations,” said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada. “This new route offers our customers more choice and convenience for winter getaways, while strengthening our commitment to providing direct access to exciting leisure destinations.”

The Bahamas government also welcomed the move, citing strong Canadian demand.

“The Bahamas continues to strengthen its position as a favourite destination for Canadians, and expanding airlift is essential to keeping pace with this growing demand,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas. “These new flights deepen our connection in Canada and make it even easier for visitors to enjoy the natural beauty, culture and warm hospitality that define The Islands of The Bahamas.”