Frontier Airlines Adds New Richmond–Orlando Nonstop Service for Spring Break 2026

Frontier Airlines will expand its service from Richmond International Airport this spring with the launch of new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport. The limited-time seasonal route begins April 2, 2026, and will operate twice weekly, becoming the airline’s third nonstop destination from Richmond since returning to the market earlier this year.

The additional service is aimed at meeting strong demand for spring break travel and supports the carrier’s broader network growth heading into 2026.

“There’s a lot to be excited about as we head into 2026 — from expanding our network to rolling out our new First Class experience — and we’re thrilled to offer Richmond-area consumers even more affordable spring break flight options as we continue to grow with new nonstop service to Orlando,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines.

The Richmond–Orlando flights are part of a wider series of product enhancements at the airline, including upgraded seating options and new loyalty program benefits. Frontier’s UpFront Plus seating provides additional legroom, aisle or window placement, and a guaranteed empty middle seat in the first two rows. Beginning in early 2026, Frontier also plans to introduce a First Class option, offering additional space while maintaining the carrier’s low-fare positioning.

Frontier’s frequent flyer program has also been updated to offer accelerated earnings and expanded family benefits. The program allows members to earn miles based on dollars spent, with multipliers increasing at each elite tier.