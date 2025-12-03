JetBlue Adds Five New Nonstop Routes from San Juan, Strengthening Its Role as Puerto Rico’s Largest Airline

etBlue is significantly expanding its San Juan focus city with the launch of five new nonstop routes beginning in spring 2026, reinforcing its position as Puerto Rico’s largest airline and deepening a 23-year investment in the island. The carrier will add new year-round service from San Juan to Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Richmond, and Buffalo, increasing connectivity between Puerto Rico and key mainland markets.

With these additions, JetBlue will serve 22 nonstop destinations from San Juan next spring—more than any other airline—and will average more than 40 daily departures. The expansion reflects strong travel demand and the airline’s strategic focus on building San Juan as a major Caribbean gateway.

“Puerto Rico has shaped JetBlue’s identity for more than two decades,” said Marty St. George, JetBlue’s president. “These newest routes deepen our commitment to the island and the communities that have been part of JetBlue’s story since 2002.”

Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón called the expansion a direct reflection of the island’s strengthened air service strategy and growing tourism competitiveness. Officials emphasized that added connectivity supports local economic development, visitor growth, and increased travel options for residents.

The announcement builds on JetBlue’s recent service increases between San Juan and Fort Lauderdale and supports the airline’s broader partnerships across the island. Nearly 800 JetBlue crewmembers live and work in Puerto Rico, supported by a strong pilot and inflight base, maintenance operations, and longstanding community programs. JetBlue and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company also renewed a Cooperative Marketing Agreement designed to reinforce route performance and strengthen demand in key U.S. markets.

JetBlue will operate the new routes multiple days per week, with daily service planned for Philadelphia and varied frequencies for Jacksonville, Norfolk, Richmond, and Buffalo. All flights will offer JetBlue’s signature onboard experience, including free high-speed Wi-Fi, seatback entertainment, and complimentary snacks and drinks.

The new service underscores the airline’s continued commitment to positioning San Juan as one of its most strategic leisure and VFR markets, leveraging strong ties between Puerto Rico and major East Coast population centers.