JetBlue Expands Upstate New York Air Service With New Nonstop Flights From Buffalo and Syracuse to Florida and Puerto Rico

JetBlue is expanding its footprint across Upstate New York with three new nonstop routes launching in March, reinforcing the carrier’s long-term commitment to the region and strengthening connectivity between Western and Central New York and key leisure markets. New service will link Buffalo with Fort Myers and San Juan, and connect Syracuse with Fort Lauderdale.

The new flights build on JetBlue’s recently announced Rochester–Orlando route and continue the airline’s strategy to grow low-fare, high-quality service across New York. JetBlue leaders say demand across Upstate communities remains strong, supported by travelers seeking more direct access to warm-weather destinations.

“Upstate New York continues to be a key growth region for JetBlue,” said Dave Jehn, vice president, network planning and airport partnerships. “Customers trust JetBlue for low fares and the experience we deliver, and we’re excited to bring more of what travelers love to Buffalo and Syracuse.”

Federal officials also applauded the move. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer noted the addition of new service to San Juan and expanded Florida connectivity as a win for Upstate residents and local businesses.

Service between Buffalo and San Juan begins March 27 with four weekly frequencies, while flights between Buffalo and Fort Myers begin March 26 and operate three times weekly. Syracuse–Fort Lauderdale service launches March 5 with five weekly frequencies. All flights will offer JetBlue’s core product experience, including free high-speed Wi-Fi, seatback entertainment, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

JetBlue continues to position itself as a leading carrier connecting the Northeast to Florida, the Caribbean, and Latin America, with the airline highlighting Upstate New York as a strategic growth market.