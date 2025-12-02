Southwest Florida International Airport Sets All-Time October Passenger Record

Southwest Florida International Airport reported its busiest October on record, handling 774,689 passengers, according to the Lee County Port Authority. The total reflects an 18 percent increase over October 2024 and marks the highest passenger count ever recorded for the month. Year-to-date traffic is up 1.4 percent.

Delta Air Lines led all carriers with 171,055 passengers. Rounding out the top five were Southwest Airlines with 163,266 travelers, United Airlines with 120,101, American Airlines with 106,602, and JetBlue Airways with 67,561.

The airport recorded 7,230 aircraft operations in October, a 4 percent decline from the same month last year.

Southwest Florida International served more than 11 million passengers in 2024 and remains one of the top 50 busiest passenger airports in the United States. The airport operates without the use of property tax revenue for its construction or daily operations.